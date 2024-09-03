iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.08

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 8705091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.