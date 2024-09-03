iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,661. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.77.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

