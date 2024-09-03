iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.24

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.24 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 100058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 226,627 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.