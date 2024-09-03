iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

