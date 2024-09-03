iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.