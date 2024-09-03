iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $558.54. 1,625,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $481.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

