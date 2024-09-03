iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $566.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

