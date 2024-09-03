iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.29. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

