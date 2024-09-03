iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 554,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 348,858 shares.The stock last traded at $52.19 and had previously closed at $52.33.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

