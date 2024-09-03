iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 554,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 348,858 shares.The stock last traded at $52.19 and had previously closed at $52.33.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
