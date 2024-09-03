iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.71

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.71 and last traded at $106.23, with a volume of 155869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

