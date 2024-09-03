Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.77

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 5672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.