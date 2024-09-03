Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Hello Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 2,104,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,333. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $925.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hello Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,705,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

