Jennifer Honeycutt Sells 13,191 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veralto Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 1,369,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,205. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

