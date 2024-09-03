Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

