Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.89. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

