Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,055,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,570,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

