Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,498 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,677. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

