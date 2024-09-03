Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $133.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,185,247 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,162,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00355429 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

