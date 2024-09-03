Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arden Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,792. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

