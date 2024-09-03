Little House Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

