Little House Capital LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.44. 243,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,878. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.30 and its 200 day moving average is $346.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

