LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
