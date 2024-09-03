LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 3,532,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355,096. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

