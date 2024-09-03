Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.57. 600,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,033. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.69.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

