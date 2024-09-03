Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 0.8%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $245.64 and last traded at $246.44. Approximately 333,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,509,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

