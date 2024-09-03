M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.81), with a volume of 5107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

M Winkworth Stock Up 1.9 %

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of £27.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,661.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

