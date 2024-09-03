M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.81), with a volume of 5107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.76).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on M Winkworth
M Winkworth Stock Up 1.9 %
M Winkworth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.