Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.92. 2,321,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

