Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VUG traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.67. 302,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

