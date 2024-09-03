Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $22.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,785,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

