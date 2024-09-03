Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.66 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.66 million and $5.23 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,182,677 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

