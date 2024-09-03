McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $360.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,568. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.