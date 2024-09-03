Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.56. 2,021,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

