Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 24070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

