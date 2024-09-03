Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.