Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 676,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,296. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

