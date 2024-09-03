Northstar Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

