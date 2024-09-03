Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

