Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.95

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 45128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.