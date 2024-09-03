Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.95

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 45128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
