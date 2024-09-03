Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

GLD stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,417. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

