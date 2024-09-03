Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,419 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,821. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.