OmniFlix Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.61 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $88,674.67 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13314844 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $75,977.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.