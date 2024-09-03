PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $463-467 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE PD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 2,134,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

