Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO James D. Swift Sells 11,100 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $896.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

