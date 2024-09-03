PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 205,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,854,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,872,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

