Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 14,357,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 38,353,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of -477.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 181,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

