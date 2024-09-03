PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

