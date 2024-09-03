Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

