Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $21.99 on Tuesday, hitting $679.36. 1,115,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

