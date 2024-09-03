Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.59

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 5830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of C$6.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0451319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.