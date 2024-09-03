Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 269390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
